UrduPoint.com

Japan To Release Oil Reserves To Reduce Oil Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

Japan to release oil reserves to reduce oil prices

TOKYO, Nov. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) --:Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that Japan will release oil, which would be the first time for the resource-poor country, to try reducing prices by tapping oil reserves.

"Japan has decided to act in tandem with the United States and sell a portion of the state-owned stockpiles in a manner that does not violate the oil stockpiling law," said Kishida.

The oil stockpiling law limits the release to purposes such as responding to disasters and overseas political turmoil.

In order not to violate the law, Tokyo plans to release oil reserves that exceed its target of storage in value of 160 days of consumption. The amount of oil to be initially released is expected to be equivalent to consumption in several days, according to a government official.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Oil Tokyo Japan United States Turkish Lira Government

Recent Stories

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in terrorists’ at ..

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in terrorists’ attack in Tump: ISPR

19 minutes ago
 Man shot dead in Sargodha

Man shot dead in Sargodha

37 minutes ago
 AIOU final exams of MA/MSc commence from Dec. 16

AIOU final exams of MA/MSc commence from Dec. 16

37 minutes ago
 2,000 kites confiscated during raid

2,000 kites confiscated during raid

37 minutes ago
 IGP directs for smooth traffic flow in peak hours

IGP directs for smooth traffic flow in peak hours

37 minutes ago
 Oil up as market sees little impact of coordinated ..

Oil up as market sees little impact of coordinated emergency oil sale

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.