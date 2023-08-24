Japan to release water from Fukushima nuclear plant

(@FahadShabbir)

Namie, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Japan will begin releasing wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant on Thursday in an operation it insists is safe but has generated a fierce backlash from China.

The beginning of the discharge of around 540 Olympic swimming pools' worth of water into the Pacific over several decades is a big step in decommissioning the still highly dangerous site 12 years after one of the world's worst nuclear accidents.

Plant operator TEPCO said Thursday morning that weather and sea conditions were suitable and that it would "switch on the seawater transfer pumps at around 1 pm (0400 GMT) to begin the ocean discharge.

"Monitors from the UN atomic watchdog, which has endorsed the plan, will be on site for the procedure, while TEPCO workers will be tasked with taking water and fish samples.

With around 1,000 steel containers holding the water, TEPCO says that it needs to clear space for the removal of highly dangerous radioactive nuclear fuel and rubble from the wrecked reactors.