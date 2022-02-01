Japan to reopen mass COVID-19 vaccination center to speed up boosters

TOKYO, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) --:A mass COVID-19 vaccination center in Tokyo was reopened by the Japanese government on Monday to offer COVID-19 booster shots amid criticism that the government has been slow to roll out the third jabs as the Omicron variant of the virus wreaks havoc in the capital and elsewhere.

The mass vaccination center in Tokyo's Otemachi district is being operated by the Self-Defense Forces and booster shots from the U.S. pharmaceutical firm Moderna Inc. are being offered to those aged 18 and above.

Japan, however, lags well behind some other countries in administering third shots, with only 2.7 percent of the population having received them as of Friday.

This compares with countries like Britain, France and Germany, where over 50 percent of the population has been given booster shots.