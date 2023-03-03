(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Japan will dispatch a third medical team to southern parts of quake-hit Türkiye on Saturday, the country's Foreign Ministry said.

The 41-member Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) medical team will include doctors, nurses, pharmacists, medical coordinators, and task coordinators, said the ministry in a statement on Friday.

It will relieve the second JDR medical team which is already providing medical assistance to people affected by two strong earthquakes in southern Gaziantep province.

"Japan will continue to provide seamless and effective assistance as much as possible until the restoration and reconstruction of Türkiye," the ministry added.

Japan is currently conducting its largest overseas medical mission in history in the Oguzeli district of Gaziantep, following the twin earthquakes that hit Türkiye on Feb.

6, killing over 45,000 people across 11 provinces.

As Türkiye and Japan enjoy warm ties, Tokyo dispatched the JDR Urban Search and Rescue Team of 74 members soon after the natural disaster.

The first JDR Medical Team had 75 members, while the second has 65. Besides, Tokyo also sent members of JDR Self-Defense Force Units to Türkiye.

It has also sent emergency relief goods, including tents, blankets, and sleeping pads.

The Japanese government also announced an $8.5 million emergency grant aid to Türkiye to meet the Himalayan challenges posed by the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes, dubbed as the worst quakes of the 21st century.