Japan To Send Additional $16M In Assistance To Türkiye, Syria

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Japan has decided to provide $16 million in emergency assistance to earthquake-ravaged Türkiye and Syria.

With the additional aid, Japan's total emergency humanitarian assistance will now be around $27 million.

"With this assistance, the Government of Japan will implement humanitarian assistance activities for those seriously affected by the disaster in Türkiye and Syria in areas such as shelter, food, non-food items, early recovery (removal of debris, etc.), health and medical care, protection, and water and sanitation," said a Foreign Ministry statement issued later Friday.

Tokyo says it will continue to work closely with relevant countries and international organizations to implement disaster relief and support in areas affected by twin earthquakes.

The 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude quakes, which were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces, killed at least 43,556 people, and affected approximately 13.5 million people.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the quakes that struck in the space of fewer than 10 hours. Condolences have poured in from around the world expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid.

