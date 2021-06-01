UrduPoint.com
Japan To Start Administering COVID-19 Vaccines At Workplaces, Universities

Tue 01st June 2021

TOKYO, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :-- Japan will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at workplaces and universities in a bid to speed up its inoculation campaign, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday.

According to Kato, the top government spokesman, the new round of inoculation campaign slated to begin on June 21 is aimed at speeding up the country's vaccination rollout and helping reduce the burden on local municipalities.

"The expansion in the number of vaccination sites is meant to reduce the burden on local communities and accelerate the pace of inoculation. The two-dose vaccine developed by U.S. biotech firm Moderna Inc. will be used," Kato told a press briefing on the matter.

Kato said the workplaces and universities will be in charge of deciding who gets vaccinated, recommending that the elderly and those with underlying health conditions be given priority.

The companies and universities, Kato said, will also be in charge of sourcing their own medical personnel to administer the jabs amid the nation's dire lack of medical personnel qualified to give the vaccinations, which has contributed to the country's sluggish rollout.

The Japanese government has come under criticism for being one of the slowest among a number of advanced economies to rollout COVID-19 vaccination. So far around 7 percent of the country's 126 million population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

