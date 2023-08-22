Open Menu

Japan To Start Releasing Fukushima Water On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Japan to start releasing Fukushima water on Thursday

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Japan will begin releasing cooling water from the stricken Fukushima power plant on Thursday, 12 years after one of the world's worst nuclear disasters.

The announcement came despite opposition from fishermen and protests by China, which has already banned food shipments from several Japanese prefectures.

Japan insists the gradual release into the sea of the more than 500 Olympic swimming pools' worth of water that has accumulated at the stricken nuclear plant is safe, a view backed by the UN atomic agency.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced the start date on Tuesday, a day after talks with fishing industry representatives who are opposed, "if weather and sea conditions do not hinder it".

The Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant was knocked out by a massive earthquake and tsunami that killed around 18,000 people in March 2011, with three of its reactors sent into meltdown.

Since then, operator TEPCO has collected 1.34 million tonnes of water used to cool what remains of the still highly radioactive reactors, mixed with groundwater and rain that has seeped in.

TEPCO says the water has been diluted and filtered to remove all radioactive substances except tritium, levels of which are far below dangerous levels.

"Tritium has been released (by nuclear power plants) for decades with no evidential detrimental environmental or health effects," Tony Hooker, a nuclear expert from the University of Adelaide, told AFP.

Related Topics

Weather Tsunami Earthquake World United Nations Water China Nuclear Adelaide Fukushima Japan March Olympics All From Industry Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2023

3 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 August 2023

27 minutes ago
 UAE stocks generate strong cash flows Monday

UAE stocks generate strong cash flows Monday

7 hours ago
 Assistant Commissioners Launch Campaign to Combat ..

Assistant Commissioners Launch Campaign to Combat Begging Menace in Islamabad

10 hours ago
 Tropical Storm Hilary brings record rain to Califo ..

Tropical Storm Hilary brings record rain to California

10 hours ago
 Spanish football boss apologises for kissing World ..

Spanish football boss apologises for kissing World Cup star

10 hours ago
Greece offers F-16 training to Ukrainian pilots: Z ..

Greece offers F-16 training to Ukrainian pilots: Zelensky

10 hours ago
 Ecuador to stop oil drilling in Amazon reserve

Ecuador to stop oil drilling in Amazon reserve

10 hours ago
 Spain PM hopes Tenerife wildfire will stabilise 'i ..

Spain PM hopes Tenerife wildfire will stabilise 'in coming days'

10 hours ago
 Zelensky says 'confident Russia will lose this war ..

Zelensky says 'confident Russia will lose this war'

10 hours ago
 Biden heads to Hawaii to view damage, meet survivo ..

Biden heads to Hawaii to view damage, meet survivors

10 hours ago
 CBUAE&#039;s foreign assets up to AED592.11 bn in ..

CBUAE&#039;s foreign assets up to AED592.11 bn in June

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous