Open Menu

Japan Top 2023 Ulan Bator Grand Slam Medal Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Japan top 2023 Ulan Bator Grand Slam medal table

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) --:Japan finished top of the 2023 Ulan Bator Grand Slam of judo which was held here from Friday to Sunday, the Mongolian Judo Association said Monday.

Japanese judokas bagged a total of 10 medals, of which seven were gold.

Israel finished second with two golds, one silver, and three bronze medals.

Host country Mongolia won two gold and four bronze medals to place third overall.

A total of 344 judokas from 44 countries and regions vied for qualifying points for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games at the tournament, which had a total prize purse of 154,000 euros

Related Topics

Paris Japan Mongolia Sunday Gold Silver Olympics Bronze From Top

Recent Stories

etisalat by e&amp; launches GoChat GPT Chatbot, ce ..

Etisalat by e&amp; launches GoChat GPT Chatbot, celebrating GoChat&#039;s record ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar on Independence Day

16 minutes ago
 Special Olympics UAE athletes secure 73 medals at ..

Special Olympics UAE athletes secure 73 medals at World Games Berlin 2023

16 minutes ago
 Tadweer and Municipal Community Centre launch &#03 ..

Tadweer and Municipal Community Centre launch &#039;My Sustainable City&#039; in ..

17 minutes ago
 ADCDA, Rabdan Academy partner to enhance emergency ..

ADCDA, Rabdan Academy partner to enhance emergency and crisis management in Abu ..

32 minutes ago
 Zardari, Bilawal and Maryam huddle to discuss impo ..

Zardari, Bilawal and Maryam huddle to discuss important political matters in Dub ..

59 minutes ago
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews performanc ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews performance of Building Retrofit program ..

3 hours ago
 ADJD’s Centre of Forensic and Digital Sciences, ..

ADJD’s Centre of Forensic and Digital Sciences, Dubai Medical College discuss ..

3 hours ago
 UAE celebrates World Drug Day

UAE celebrates World Drug Day

4 hours ago
 Citizens continue to suffer from six to eight hour ..

Citizens continue to suffer from six to eight hours load-shedding

4 hours ago
 Military trials of civilians: SC seven-member benc ..

Military trials of civilians: SC seven-member bench dissolved again after govt's ..

4 hours ago
 Around three people gather in Mina to start Hajj r ..

Around three people gather in Mina to start Hajj rituals

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous