Open Menu

Japan Top 2023 Ulan Bator Grand Slam Medal Table

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Japan top 2023 Ulan Bator Grand Slam medal table

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) --:Japan finished top of the 2023 Ulan Bator Grand Slam of judo which was held here from Friday to Sunday, the Mongolian Judo Association said.

Japanese judokas bagged a total of 10 medals, of which seven were gold.

Israel finished second with two golds, one silver, and three bronze medals.

Host country Mongolia won two gold and four bronze medals to place third overall.

A total of 344 judokas from 44 countries and regions vied for qualifying points for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games at the tournament, which had a total prize purse of 154,000 euros

Related Topics

Paris Japan Mongolia Sunday Gold Silver Olympics Bronze From Top

Recent Stories

China&#039;s economic growth is accelerating, coun ..

China&#039;s economic growth is accelerating, country can hit its 5% target this ..

4 minutes ago
 US allocates $42 billion to make internet access u ..

US allocates $42 billion to make internet access universal by 2030

19 minutes ago
 UNODC World Drug Report 2023 warns of converging c ..

UNODC World Drug Report 2023 warns of converging crises as illicit drug markets ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in ..

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in Country Where US Has Treaty - ..

11 hours ago
Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Eve ..

Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Evening - Reports

12 hours ago
 US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dep ..

US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dept.

12 hours ago
 US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expe ..

US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expects It to Continue - White Hou ..

12 hours ago
 Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimble ..

Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon defence

12 hours ago
 Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI ..

Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI

12 hours ago
 Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Ja ..

Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Jam Khan Shoro

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous