Japan top 2023 Ulan Bator Grand Slam medal table

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) --:Japan finished top of the 2023 Ulan Bator Grand Slam of judo which was held here from Friday to Sunday, the Mongolian Judo Association said.

Japanese judokas bagged a total of 10 medals, of which seven were gold.

Israel finished second with two golds, one silver, and three bronze medals.

Host country Mongolia won two gold and four bronze medals to place third overall.

A total of 344 judokas from 44 countries and regions vied for qualifying points for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games at the tournament, which had a total prize purse of 154,000 euros