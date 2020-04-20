Japan trade surplus dives 99% in March as coronavirus hits exports

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Japan's trade surplus dived 99 percent in March from a year earlier as coronavirus woes hit exports to its major trading partners, official data showed Monday.

The March surplus came in at 4.9 billion Yen ($45.

5 million), less than one percent of the year-before figure of 517 billion yen, according to the finance ministry.

Overall exports fell 11.7 percent, with US-bound shipments tumbling 16.5 percent and shipments to China falling 8.7 percent. Exports to the European Union fell 11.1 percent.