ISTANBUL, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Businesses from Japan are expanding their operations in T�rkiye, a country that offers a significant geographical advantage and other benefits, Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

T�rkiye is strategically located north, south, east, and west, having a critical closeness to the middle East, Africa, Caucasus region, as well as Central Asia and Europe, Nishimura told Anadolu during T�rkiye-Japan business Forum in Istanbul on Tuesday.

He stated that approximately 280 Japanese firms operate in T�rkiye, emphasizing that the Turkish market has a great potential for growth in the future, with its population nearing 100 million and an average age of 33.

The minister noted: "I am sure that investments will continue from Japan." Japan's foreign investments in the world totaled $2 trillion and T�rkiye expects more direct investments from Japan, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat told the forum.

"We can develop joint ventures in many areas such as alternative energy, electric car, infrastructure and superstructure, digital economy, smart cities, climate change, and sustainable energy, to meet the global goals of both our countries," Bolat added during his speech at the forum.

Turkish and Japanese firms gathered in T�rkiye's metropolitan Istanbul on Sept. 5 to strengthen economic relations between the two countries.

The T�rkiye-Japan Business Forum was jointly organized by the Japan External Trade Organization (Jetro), the Turkish Trade Ministry, and Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, which had the theme "New Collaborations in the next 100 years."