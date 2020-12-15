UrduPoint.com
Japan 'Twitter Killer' Sentenced To Death For Nine Murders

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 11:50 AM

Japan 'Twitter killer' sentenced to death for nine murders

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :A Japanese man dubbed the "Twitter killer" was sentenced to death on Tuesday for murdering and dismembering nine people he met online, a Tokyo court official said.

"The death sentence was handed down" to Takahiro Shiraishi, the official told AFP, giving no further details.

Shiraishi, 30, had admitted killing and butchering his young victims -- all but one of whom were women.

