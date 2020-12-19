UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan 'Twitter Killer' To Forgo Appeal Against Death Sentence: Media

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Japan 'Twitter killer' to forgo appeal against death sentence: media

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :A Japanese man dubbed the "Twitter killer" who was sentenced to death for the murders of nine people has reportedly said he will forgo an appeal against the verdict but wants to get married before his demise.

On Tuesday a Tokyo court handed down the death penalty to Takahiro Shiraishi for killing and dismembering nine victims he met on the social media platform.

Shiraishi targeted internet users who had posted comments about taking their own lives, telling them he could help them with their plans -- and even die alongside them.

While the 30-year-old has admitted killing and butchering his young victims -- all but one of whom were women -- his lawyers have begun procedures to appeal to a higher court.

But Shiraishi, who has been detained since his arrest three years ago, told the Mainichi Shimbun that he plans to drop further legal action.

He said he had not been nervous about the verdict because "it was obvious".

While voicing his readiness to accept the punishment, he expressed a wish to get married.

"Now, I want to meet an ordinary girl," Shiraishi said.

"I want to get married. I want to find a marriage partner while I am in jail."His lawyers have argued he should receive a prison sentence rather than be executed because his victims, aged between 15 and 26, had expressed suicidal thoughts on social media and so had consented to die.

But a judge dismissed that argument and handed down the death penalty for the 2017 crimes, saying the case had "provoked great anxiety in society, because social networks are so commonly used".

Related Topics

Internet Jail Social Media Twitter Lawyers Marriage Married Young Man Tokyo Women 2017 All Court

Recent Stories

NAB notice kills school teacher in Thatta

7 minutes ago

Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari appointed as new Rector ..

27 minutes ago

Pakistan Red Crescent cricket team beat Sports Wri ..

28 minutes ago

Dr.Firdous holds open court

28 minutes ago

PHC holds full court reference in memory of late C ..

28 minutes ago

Peskov Says West's Negative Reaction to Russian CO ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.