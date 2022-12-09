UrduPoint.com

Japan, UK, Italy To Develop Next-generation Fighter Jet

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Japan, UK, Italy to develop next-generation fighter jet

Tokyo, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Japan, Britain and Italy said Friday they will jointly develop a next-generation fighter jet in a project that holds scope for future cooperation with allies including the United States.

The new jet, to be ready by 2035, is expected to merge the nations' current research into cutting-edge air combat technology, from stealth capacity to high-tech sensors.

In a joint statement, the three countries said the "ambitious endeavour" would "accelerate our advanced military capability and technological advantage" at a time when "threats and aggression are increasing" worldwide.

Their announcement was accompanied by a set of images showing an artist's impression of the sleek new jets flying past Mount Fuji and over London and Rome.

They did not give a cost estimate, but the three countries are already pouring billions of Dollars into high-tech fighter jet development, efforts that will come together under the joint project, called the Global Combat Air Programme.

"We share (an) ambition for this aircraft to be the centrepiece of a wider combat air system that will function across multiple domains," the statement said.

That includes "future interoperability with the United States, with NATO and with our partners" in Europe, Asia and worldwide, it explained.

The US Department of Defence said it supported the project in a separate joint statement with Japan's defence ministry.

"We have begun important collaboration through a series of discussions on autonomous systems capabilities, which could complement Japan's next fighter program among other platforms," the US-Japan statement said.

The announcement comes with Japan poised to make the largest overhaul to its security strategy in decades.

The government plans to ramp up defence spending -- a controversial move in a nation whose constitution limits military capacity to ostensibly self-protective measures.

But the war in Ukraine, repeated missile launches from North Korea and growing pressure from China have helped build support for a bigger budget.

A Japanese defence ministry official said the new fighter jet aimed to exceed the capabilities of existing models like the United States' F-35.

While the total cost has not been finalised, it will not be borne precisely equally between the three countries, the official added.

Japan's Nikkei business daily said that companies Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, BAE Systems and Leonardo would oversee the new project, which is Tokyo's second joint development after its SM-3 missile made with Washington.

The project is the latest high-profile example of allied countries collaborating on an ad-hoc basis to develop defence equipment.

Such moves proved controversial last year, however, when the United States snatched a lucrative contract to supply Australia with submarines from under French noses and launched a new US-UK-Australia alliance in the Pacific, dubbed AUKUS.

Related Topics

NATO Technology Australia Business Ukraine Europe China Washington Budget London Rome Tokyo Alliance Italy Japan United States North Korea From Government Share Mitsubishi Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2022

18 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

23 minutes ago
 'Vindication' for PM Shehbaz as Daily Mail apologi ..

'Vindication' for PM Shehbaz as Daily Mail apologizes over corruption allegation ..

8 hours ago
 Control Room at CPO office monitor AJK LB polls pr ..

Control Room at CPO office monitor AJK LB polls process: SSP Kamran Ali

8 hours ago
 'Keeping it fresh': Greek growers use nature to cl ..

'Keeping it fresh': Greek growers use nature to clean crops

8 hours ago
 Peru's new president under pressure after predeces ..

Peru's new president under pressure after predecessor's arrest

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.