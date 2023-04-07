Close
Japan Updates Biodiversity Strategy

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Japan updates biodiversity strategy

TOKYO, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) --:Japan has outlined a new strategy to preserve biodiversity and start restoring nature by 2030, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The government revised the strategy for the first time in 11 years in response to the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity in December where delegates adopted a pledge to protect 30 percent of the earth's lands, coastal areas and inland waters, the report said on Thursday.

The new strategy lays out 25 action targets to stop the loss of biodiversity, which include conserving more than 30 percent of Japan's land and waters and halving invasive alien species such as raccoons and mongooses.

The strategy calls on companies to disclose information on how their business activities affect biodiversity to facilitate investments and loans that give weight to environmental, social and corporate governance issues, the NHK added.

