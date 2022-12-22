UrduPoint.com

Japan Upgrades GDP Growth Forecast To 1.5 Pct For FY 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Japan upgrades GDP growth forecast to 1.5 pct for FY 2023

TOKYO,Dec 22(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Japanese government on Thursday revised upward its economic growth forecast for fiscal 2023 to a real 1.5 percent on expectations for increased capital spending and private consumption.

The upwardly revised forecast is a 0.4-point increase from the government's previous projection of a 1.1-percent growth made in July.

According to the Cabinet Office, GDP in fiscal 2023 (April 2022-March 2023) is now forecast to reach 558 trillion Yen (4.

22 trillion U.S. Dollars), surpassing fiscal 2018's record of 554 trillion yen (4.19 trillion U.S. dollars).

From the previous fiscal year, the office said that nominal GDP is also forecast to hit a new high of 571 trillion yen (4.32 billion U.S. dollars), marking an increase of 2.1 percent.

With real wages expected to rise, the government said it projects private consumption, which accounts for more than half of the economy, to increase 2.2 percent in fiscal 2023.

Related Topics

April July 2018 From Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan reiterates to continue engagement with Af ..

Pakistan reiterates to continue engagement with Afghanistan for regional peace

4 minutes ago
 Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Acade ..

Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Academy Awards

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperat ..

Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperation

1 hour ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Ra ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tarif ..

Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tariff

4 hours ago
 Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as ..

Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as 2014 constitution restored

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.