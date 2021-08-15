UrduPoint.com

Japan Urges Evacuations As Rain Sparks Floods, Landslides

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 12:40 AM

Japan urges evacuations as rain sparks floods, landslides

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Nearly two million people were urged to seek shelter as torrential rain triggered floods and landslides in western Japan on Saturday, leaving at least one dead and three missing.

Authorities in seven regions, mainly in the northern part of Kyushu island, issued their highest evacuation alert as the weather agency reported unprecedented levels of rain in the area.

Under the non-compulsory alert, more than 1.8 million residents have been asked to leave their homes immediately, according to public broadcaster NHK.

TV footage showed rescuers towing residents through submerged streets on a lifeboat in the town of Kurume in Fukuoka, while a man who was rescued in neighbouring Saga prefecture said he had never seen rain like it.

"This situation is different," he told NHK. "I've had a similar experience before, but (this time) I was scared." The government said 14 rivers had burst their banks and 14 landslides had occurred, mainly in western Japan.

A 59-year-old woman died and two of her family members were missing after a landslide destroyed two houses in Unzen, Nagasaki, a local official said.

"More than 150 troops, police and firefighters were dispatched to the site for rescue operations," Takumi Kumasaki told AFP.

"They are carefully searching for the missing residents, while watching out for further mudslides as the heavy rain continues." A 76-year-old man was also missing in Kumamoto after he tried to secure his fishing boat at a surging river, a regional official told AFP.

Downpours are forecast for several more days over a large swathe of the country.

Scientists say climate change is intensifying the risk of heavy rain in Japan and elsewhere, because a warmer atmosphere holds more water.

"Unprecedented levels of heavy rain have been observed," Yushi Adachi, a meteorological agency official, told reporters in Tokyo.

"It's highly likely that some kind of disaster has already occurred," Adachi said.

"The maximum alert is needed even in areas where risks of landslides and flooding are usually not so high."

Related Topics

Dead Weather Police Water Died Alert Man Kumamoto Fukuoka Nagasaki Tokyo Japan SITE Women Family Government Million

Recent Stories

Haleem Adil demands justice to family in molestati ..

Haleem Adil demands justice to family in molestation case of girls' corpse

3 seconds ago
 Kashmiris to observe Indian Independence Day as Bl ..

Kashmiris to observe Indian Independence Day as Black Day on Aug. 15

24 minutes ago
 Minister hoists national flag, inaugurates researc ..

Minister hoists national flag, inaugurates research farm building

27 minutes ago
 49 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan ..

49 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

27 minutes ago
 Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm, fervo ..

Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm, fervour in Balochistan

27 minutes ago
 PTI govt working to strengthen country's economy: ..

PTI govt working to strengthen country's economy: Raja Basharat

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.