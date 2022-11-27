Japan v Costa Rica World Cup starting line-ups

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group E match between Japan and Costa Rica at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Sunday (kick-off 1000 GMT): Japan (4-2-3-1) Shuichi Gonda; Miki Yamane, Kou Itakura, Maya Yoshida (capt), Yuto Nagatomo; Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita; Ritsu Doan, Daichi Kamada, Yuki Soma; Ayase Ueda Coach: Hajime Moriyasu Costa Rica (5-3-2) Keylor Navas; Keysher Fuller, Oscar Duarte, Francisco Calvo, Bryan Oviedo, Kendall Waston; Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda, Gerson Torres; Anthony Contreras, Joel Campbell Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez (COL)Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)