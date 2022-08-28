UrduPoint.com

Japan Vows To Work For 'more Resilient' African Economies

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Japan vows to work for 'more resilient' African economies

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Japan will cooperate closely with African countries to promote "more resilient" economies, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the final session of an investment conference in Tunisia on Sunday.

He also promised Japan would use its place on the United Nations Security Council next year to push for a permanent African seat on the world body, a day after announcing $30 billion in public and private finance for the continent.

Japan wants "to create an environment where African people can live in peace and security so they can develop," Kishida said, speaking via live video from Tokyo after testing positive for Covid-19 days earlier.

Senegalese President Macky Sall, chair of the 55-member African Union, backed Kishida's call for the continent to have a seat on the UN Security Council.

Conflicts "that destabilise us and prevent us from developing must be taken into account by the Security Council" whose mission it is to promote international peace and security, Sall said.

He also called for a greater role for African peacekeepers in resolving conflicts.

"Without security there can be no development," Sall said.

The eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) took place in Tunisia, one of many import-dependent countries battered by global supply disruptions and price spikes unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Some 20 African heads of state and government took part in the summit in the North African nation, which brought together around 5,000 people from business and other sectors and shut down major roads across Tunis, causing weekend traffic chaos.

- 'New approach' - Tunisian host President Kais Saied called for a "new approach" towards Africa, noting that many countries which had racked up large foreign debts since independence were also net exporters of human resources -- taking skills gained in Africa to be used in the global North.

"Who is lending to whom?" he asked.

Sall called for African debts to be rescheduled or cancelled, as well as for the implementation of a promise by the G20 group of nations to suspend interest payments.

"Given the double crisis we're facing, these measures are necessary to relaunch our economies," he said.

The conference came as Japan's rival China cements its influence on the continent with its "Belt and Road" infrastructure initiative, and as experts express concern about the long-term sustainability of some African nations' borrowing from Beijing.

Kishida also announced that Japan would appoint a special envoy to the Horn of Africa, where a long and devastating drought in parts of Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia has prompted the UN's weather agency to warn this week of an "unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe".

In West Africa, Kishida said Japan would pump $8.3 million into the troubled but gold-rich Liptako-Gourma tri-border area between Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso that has been ravaged by jihadist attacks in recent years.

The aid will aim to "develop good cooperation between residents and local authorities" and help improve administrative services for the area's five million residents, he said.

In a final statement, the conference participants voiced "deep concern (over) the negative socio-economic impact" of the Ukraine crisis, saying it had created food insecurity in Africa.

"(We) reiterate the repeated calls for the resumption of the export of cereals, grains and agricultural products as well as fertilisers to global markets in order to relieve the African population," the declaration read.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Weather Prime Minister World United Nations Business Ukraine China Drought Road Traffic Beijing Mali Tokyo Tunis Independence Price Ethiopia Burkina Faso Tunisia Japan Kenya Niger Sunday Market From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

13 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

21 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

21 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

21 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

21 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.