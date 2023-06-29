Open Menu

Japan Weather Agency Warns Of Localized Downpours Amid Severe Heat

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2023 | 11:40 AM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :-- Atmospheric conditions are expected to remain extremely unstable across Japan on Thursday, with the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) urging people to be on alert for lightning strikes, gusty winds and localized downpours.

According to the JMA, atmospheric conditions became extremely unstable on Wednesday across wide regions from western to northeastern Japan due to a cold air mass and warm, moist air flowing in from the south.

Weather officials said heavy rain has caused flooding in many areas, adding that the continued rainfall has increased the risk of landslides in Fukui Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast, and alerts have been issued for some parts of the prefecture.

Thursday will see high temperatures across the country as warm air flows in from the south, said the weather agency, calling on people to take precautions against heatstroke.

The temperature will reach 33 degrees Celsius in central Tokyo and the cities of Kyoto, Okayama and Miyazaki, it added.

The JMA said the unstable weather conditions will likely continue through Thursday night.

