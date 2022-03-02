Japan willing to accept Ukrainian refugees: PM

Tokyo, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Japan will accept Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia's ongoing invasion, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday, in a break with the country's usual reticence to accept humanitarian arrivals.

Japan typically accepts just a few dozen refugees a year out of thousands of applicants, and its borders are currently closed to virtually all foreign visitors to prevent Covid-19 infections.

But Kishida said the country would now "proceed with a plan to welcome people from Ukraine who have fled to third countries" in a bid to "demonstrate our solidarity with the Ukrainian people at such a crucial moment."Kishida's remarks came after he held talks with the prime minister of Poland, which is hosting many of the more than 800,000 refugees who have fled Ukraine since the invasion began.