Japanese Automaker Toyota's Global Output Rises 11.9 Pct In July With Pace Slowing Down

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday that its global output rose 11.9 percent in July from a year earlier to 773,135 vehicles, but the pace of increase has been slowing amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a global shortage of semiconductors, local media reported Monday.

The output grew for 11 months in the row but compared with the 41.2 percent increase in June, July's growth rate has dropped significantly.

The top Japanese automaker is expecting a production cut ahead because of rising difficulties in securing components as the COVID-19 infections surges in Southeast Asia where many of Toyota's suppliers are located.

Toyota has said that its global production in September is expected to cut by 40 percent, or around 360,000 units, from its original plan.

The firm's overall overseas production rose 6.

1 percent to 463,997 units. Output in China and other Asian countries gained 9.1 percent, but the production in North America decreased by 2.4 percent as the impact of the chip crunch has gradually shown up.Its domestic output increased 21.8 percent to 309,138 units.

Rising for the 11th consecutive month, Toyota's global sales were 858,569 units in July, driven by a recovery in auto demand in key overseas markets including North America.

Its overseas sales rose 16.0 percent to 718,762 units. Robust demand for the RAV4 sport-utility vehicle helped boost sales in North America, Toyota said.

Meanwhile, its domestic sales, including those of minicars with engines of up to 660 cc, also increased 9.4 percent to 139,807 units with strong demand for the Yaris compact car and the Roomy minicar.

