UrduPoint.com

Japanese Billionaire Maezawa Announces Crew Of Artists For Lunar Voyage

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Japanese billionaire Maezawa announces crew of artists for lunar voyage

Washington, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa announced Thursday that eight crew members will join him for a journey around the Moon planned for 2023 on a SpaceX rocket that is still under development.

The mission, known as dearMoon, was first announced in 2018. Maezawa initially said he would invite a crew of six-to-eight artists, but later changed the entry requirements to a competition that applicants could apply for online.

The eight people chosen were DJ and producer Steve Aoki of the United States; Tim Dodd, an American YouTuber; Czech artist Yemi AD; Rhiannon Adam, an Irish photographer; British photographer Karim Iliya; American filmmaker Brendan Hall; and Indian actor Dev Joshi, and K-pop musician TOP of South Korea.

There were also two backup crew members: snowboarder Kaitlyn Farrington of the US and dancer Miyu of Japan.

"I hope each and everyone will recognize the responsibility that comes with leaving the Earth, traveling to the Moon and back," Maezawa said in an announcement video on YouTube.

"They will gain a lot from this experience, and I hope they will use that to contribute to the planet, to humanity." According to a mission profile graphic on the dearMoon website, the round trip would last almost six days and circumnavigate the Moon without landing.

When completed, SpaceX's Starship will be the most powerful rocket ever built.

Although its upper stage has succeeded in test flights within the atmosphere and successfully landed, SpaceX has yet to carry out an orbital test flight -- something founder Elon Musk has repeatedly promised will happen by the end of 2022.

Maezawa, the mega-rich founder of Japan's largest online fashion mall, flew last year to the International Space Station aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket, paying a reported 10 billion Yen ($73 million on current conversion rates).

Related Topics

India Russia Ireland Japan South Korea Elon Musk SpaceX 2018 YouTube From Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

'Vindication' for PM Shehbaz as Daily Mail apologi ..

'Vindication' for PM Shehbaz as Daily Mail apologizes over corruption allegation ..

7 hours ago
 Control Room at CPO office monitor AJK LB polls pr ..

Control Room at CPO office monitor AJK LB polls process: SSP Kamran Ali

7 hours ago
 'Keeping it fresh': Greek growers use nature to cl ..

'Keeping it fresh': Greek growers use nature to clean crops

7 hours ago
 Peru's new president under pressure after predeces ..

Peru's new president under pressure after predecessor's arrest

7 hours ago
 PM for doing away with using corruption for politi ..

PM for doing away with using corruption for political victimization

7 hours ago
 Pakistan needs to rely on local resources, skills ..

Pakistan needs to rely on local resources, skills for overcoming pressing challe ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.