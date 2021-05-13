Japanese billionaire Maezawa to travel to ISS in December

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Japanese billionaire entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano will be the next tourists to travel to the International Space Station (ISS), Russia's space agency Roscosmos said Thursday.

Maezawa and Hirano will travel aboard a "Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft that is scheduled for launch on December 8, 2021 from the Baikonur cosmodrome" in Kazakhstan, the agency said in a statement, adding that they will begin training in June.