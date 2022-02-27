UrduPoint.com

Japanese Billionaire Mikitani Donates $8.7mn To Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Japanese billionaire Mikitani donates $8.7mn to Ukraine

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Japanese billionaire Hiroshi "Mickey" Mikitani said Sunday he will donate $8.7 million to the government of Ukraine, calling Russia's invasion "a challenge to democracy".

The founder of e-commerce giant Rakuten said in a letter addressed to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky that the donation of 1 billion Yen ($8.7 million) will go toward "humanitarian activities to help people in Ukraine who are victims of the violence".

Mikitani said he visited Kyiv in 2019 and met with Zelensky.

"My thoughts are with you and Ukraine people," Mikitani said in his letter.

"I believe that the trampling of a peaceful and democratic Ukraine by unjustified force is a challenge to democracy.

"I sincerely hope that Russia and Ukraine can resolve this issue peacefully and that Ukraine people can have peace again as soon as possible," he wrote.

Russia's invasion has prompted broad financial sanctions from major democracies while individuals and organisations across the world have solicited donations to help Ukraine.

The Japanese government has also announced sanctions on Moscow including freezing assets and banning key exports such as semiconductors to organisations related to the Russian military.

Related Topics

World Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Democracy Sunday 2019 From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

59 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

1 hour ago
 Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

10 hours ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice

10 hours ago
 National industrial exhibition to help introduce P ..

National industrial exhibition to help introduce Pakistani products

10 hours ago
 France beat Scotland 36-17 in Six Nations to remai ..

France beat Scotland 36-17 in Six Nations to remain unbeaten

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>