Japanese billionaire space tourist returns to Earth: Roscosmos

Almaty, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :A Japanese billionaire space tourist returned to Earth on Monday after spending 12 days aboard the International Space Station, Russia's space agency said.

Online fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano parachuted onto Kazakhstan's steppe at around the planned time of 0313 GMT Monday, along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.

"The flight of the "tourist" spacecraft "Soyuz MS-20" has been completed," Roscosmos said in a statement on its website.