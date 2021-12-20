UrduPoint.com

Japanese Billionaire Space Tourist Returns To Earth: Roscosmos

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 08:40 AM

Japanese billionaire space tourist returns to Earth: Roscosmos

Almaty, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :A Japanese billionaire space tourist returned to Earth on Monday after spending 12 days aboard the International Space Station, Russia's space agency said.

Online fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano parachuted onto Kazakhstan's steppe at around the planned time of 0313 GMT Monday, along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.

"The flight of the "tourist" spacecraft "Soyuz MS-20" has been completed," Roscosmos said in a statement on its website.

Related Topics

Russia Kazakhstan

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th December 2021

26 minutes ago
 Records continue to be broken in Abu Dhabi&#039;s ..

Records continue to be broken in Abu Dhabi&#039;s FINA World Swimming Championsh ..

7 hours ago
 UAE bag two silver medals at Asian Karate Champion ..

UAE bag two silver medals at Asian Karate Championships 2021 in Kazakhstan

7 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai’s Response and Readiness te ..

9 hours ago
 RTA, Careem celebrate one million bike trips

RTA, Careem celebrate one million bike trips

10 hours ago
 Dubai emerges as global superyacht capital: Report

Dubai emerges as global superyacht capital: Report

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.