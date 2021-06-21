UrduPoint.com
Japanese Businesses, Universities Begin On-site Vaccination Campaigns For Under-65

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 01:00 PM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The Japanese government's plans for companies and universities to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines on-site began in earnest Monday for people aged under 65.

Major businesses administering jabs included SoftBank Group Corp., Central Japan Railway Co. and Itochu Corp.

Universities beginning the vaccination initiatives comprised Keio University, Tohoku University and Hiroshima University among others.

The new inoculation campaign is aimed at speeding up the country's vaccination rollout and helping to reduce the burden on local municipalities. The two-dose vaccine developed by U.S. biotech firm Moderna Inc. will be used for this initiative, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said previously.

Kato said that workplaces and universities will be in charge of deciding who gets vaccinated, although recommended that the elderly and those with underlying health conditions be given priority.

The companies and universities, Kato said, will also be in charge of sourcing their own medical personnel to administer the jabs amid the nation's lack of medical personnel qualified to give the vaccinations, which has contributed to the country's sluggish rollout.

While 58-year-old Taro Kono, Japan's minister in charge of vaccination efforts received his first jab as government ministries here also began administering jabs on Monday, Kato visited the headquarters in Tokyo of one of Japan's biggest general trading companies Itochu Corp. to oversee the administering of on-site vaccinations there.

He said the new initiative would take the strain off local municipalities and allow more people such as those who are self-employed and homemakers to be vaccinated in their local wards.

