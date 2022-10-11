UrduPoint.com

Japanese Car Maker Nissan To Sell Its Russia Assets To Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Japanese car maker Nissan to sell its Russia assets to Moscow

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Japanese automaker Nissan will sell its Russian assets -- including a factory in Saint Petersburg -- to the Russian government, the ministry of industry and trade in Moscow said on Tuesday.

The announcement comes after Nissan suspended production at the plant in Russia's second city in March, shortly after Moscow sent troops to Ukraine.

"Nissan's executive committee approved the sale of its Russian assets to the Russian Federation... this includes Nissan's production and research facilities in Saint Petersburg as well as a sales and marketing centre in Moscow," the ministry said in a statement.

Under the terms of the deal Nissan "can buy back its share within the next six years", it added.

Nissan said in a separate statement that the deal will be finalised "in the coming weeks", adding that the company will take a "one-off impact" of around 100 billion Yen ($686.5 million).

It added that its 2,000 or so employees in Russia will receive "employment protection" for 12 months.

No financial details of the transaction were provided by either side on Tuesday.

"On behalf of Nissan, I thank our Russian colleagues for their contribution to the business over many years. While we cannot continue operating in the market, we have found the best possible solution to support our people," Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said in the statement.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Moscow Russia Company Sale Buy Petersburg March Market Government Industry Nissan Share Best Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

3 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

3 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

3 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.