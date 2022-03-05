UrduPoint.com

Japanese Encephalitis Virus Outbreak Declared Nationally Significant In Australia

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2022 | 03:00 PM

CANBERRA, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) --:The Australian government has declared an outbreak of Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) as nationally significant after cases were detected in four states.

Sonya Bennett, the acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO), on Friday declared JEV a Communicable Disease Incident of National Significance.

JEV is a viral illness that is spread to humans, pigs and horses by mosquito bites.

Most humans infected with the virus will experience no or mild symptoms but it can cause severe disease and death.

The move to declare it nationally significant will trigger public messaging and extra resources for affected regions.

Bennett said the government has established mosquito surveillance and control measures in response to the outbreak.

"I have declared the JEV situation a Communicable Disease Incident of National Significance after determining a national approach is required in relation to coordination of health policy, interventions and public messaging," she said in a statement.

