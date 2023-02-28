Japanese encephalitis virus spreads wider than reported in Aussie state: serosurvey

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Concern over the Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) is mounting in the Australian state of Victoria, as a new serosurvey has indicated that there could be more infections than previously thought.

The serosurvey, released by the state's department of health on Monday, collected blood samples and questionnaires from more than 800 people in northern Victoria.

It found that about one in 30 participants had previously contracted JEV, which led the health authority to believe that there may have been more infections than the reported case number of 13 during last year's mosquito season.

Besides, the participants who showed evidence of prior infection were aged between 25 and 90, with a median age of 73, and the majority were male. They were identified in all three regions that took part in the survey, namely Loddon Mallee, Goulburn Valley, and Ovens Murray.

The health department noted that the state had already recorded one case of human infection this mosquito season, warning that the virus continues to circulate in parts of Victoria.

The eligibility criteria for vaccination against the virus has also been extended to seven new local government areas.

"By finding more cases than we were previously aware of, this important research reinforces the risk to all in the community that mosquito-borne diseases pose, especially in light of recent flood activity," said Victoria's deputy chief health officer Deborah Friedman.

While vaccination against JEV is available, there are a number of mosquito-borne diseases known to be circulating in Victoria, including Murray Valley encephalitis and West Nile virus, for which no vaccine is available.

Residents are encouraged to take sensible steps to avoid mosquito bites, such as wearing long, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, using insect repellents, clearing stagnant water around homes or properties, and avoiding the outdoors when mosquitoes are observed.