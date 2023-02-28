UrduPoint.com

Japanese Encephalitis Virus Spreads Wider Than Reported In Aussie State: Serosurvey

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Japanese encephalitis virus spreads wider than reported in Aussie state: serosurvey

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Concern over the Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) is mounting in the Australian state of Victoria, as a new serosurvey has indicated that there could be more infections than previously thought.

The serosurvey, released by the state's department of health on Monday, collected blood samples and questionnaires from more than 800 people in northern Victoria.

It found that about one in 30 participants had previously contracted JEV, which led the health authority to believe that there may have been more infections than the reported case number of 13 during last year's mosquito season.

Besides, the participants who showed evidence of prior infection were aged between 25 and 90, with a median age of 73, and the majority were male. They were identified in all three regions that took part in the survey, namely Loddon Mallee, Goulburn Valley, and Ovens Murray.

The health department noted that the state had already recorded one case of human infection this mosquito season, warning that the virus continues to circulate in parts of Victoria.

The eligibility criteria for vaccination against the virus has also been extended to seven new local government areas.

"By finding more cases than we were previously aware of, this important research reinforces the risk to all in the community that mosquito-borne diseases pose, especially in light of recent flood activity," said Victoria's deputy chief health officer Deborah Friedman.

While vaccination against JEV is available, there are a number of mosquito-borne diseases known to be circulating in Victoria, including Murray Valley encephalitis and West Nile virus, for which no vaccine is available.

Residents are encouraged to take sensible steps to avoid mosquito bites, such as wearing long, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, using insect repellents, clearing stagnant water around homes or properties, and avoiding the outdoors when mosquitoes are observed.

Related Topics

Flood Water Victoria Goulburn Male May All From Government Blood

Recent Stories

CBUAE revokes licence of &#039;Dollar Exchange&#03 ..

CBUAE revokes licence of &#039;Dollar Exchange&#039; house

37 minutes ago
 UAE Press commends country&#039;s strides in empow ..

UAE Press commends country&#039;s strides in empowering People of Determination

1 hour ago
 Oklahoma twisters injure 12, leave thousands witho ..

Oklahoma twisters injure 12, leave thousands without power

1 hour ago
 Sharjah has four UNESCO World Heritage potential s ..

Sharjah has four UNESCO World Heritage potential sites

1 hour ago
 ENOC wins basketball’s title of 4th Labour Sport ..

ENOC wins basketball’s title of 4th Labour Sports Tournament

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.