Japanese Fashion Designer Issey Miyake Dies At 84

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Tokyo, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, whose global career spanned more than half a century, has died aged 84, an employee at his office in Tokyo told AFP on Tuesday.

"He died on the evening of August 5," she said over the telephone, without giving further details of his death and declining to be named.

Miyake's funeral had already taken place, with "only relatives participating" in line with his wishes, and there were no plans for a public ceremony, she said.

Public broadcaster NHK and other Japanese media reported the news of his passing, with the Asahi Shimbun newspaper and other outlets saying he had died of liver cancer.

