Japanese Fisheries Group Further Opposes Planned Release Of Nuke Wastewater Into Sea

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 02:00 PM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) --:The head of the Fukushima fisheries federation has again expressed opposition to the plan to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the sea, local media reported on Wednesday.

During a meeting on Tuesday with the plant's operator Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), Tetsu Nozaki said the government and TEPCO had told the prefectural fisheries federation eight years ago that they would not dispose of the wastewater without gaining the understanding of the parties involved, the public broadcaster NHK reported.

Nozaki said he takes it seriously that the government and TEPCO have repeatedly provided explanations about the discharge plan, but the fishers have not endorsed it, according to NHK.

