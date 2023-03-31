- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Japanese FM To Visit China
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2023 | 01:30 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :At the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi will visit China from April 1 to 2, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.
Recent Stories
UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels
Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships towards ‘zero waste’
WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in flood-hit areas of KP
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Major stock market indices worldwide8 minutes ago
-
Hanoi ranks as costliest city in Vietnam in 2022: report8 minutes ago
-
China's non-manufacturing PMI up in March8 minutes ago
-
China box office daily report8 minutes ago
-
Next Index opens higher Friday8 minutes ago
-
China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Friday8 minutes ago
-
At UN, Pakistan urges technology transfer & finance to help developing countries attain 'Zero Waste' ..28 minutes ago
-
Pope on the mend as antibiotics target bronchitis48 minutes ago
-
Ricciardo says 'signs pointing' to 2024 grid return1 hour ago
-
India subjecting Kashmiris to worst socioeconomic aggression: Masarat Alam1 hour ago
-
Oscar Pistorius: Olympian hero turned disgraced killer1 hour ago
-
Three PM contenders in close Finnish election1 hour ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.