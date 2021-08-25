UrduPoint.com

Japanese Gov't Declares Expansion Of COVID-19 Emergency State To 8 More Prefectures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Japanese gov't declares expansion of COVID-19 emergency state to 8 more prefectures

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The Japanese government declared Wednesday to expand the COVID-19 state of emergency to Hokkaido, Miyagi, Gifu, Aichi, Mie, Shiga, Okayama and Hiroshima amid the country's latest resurgence of infections.

Tokyo and 12 other prefectures have already been covered by the emergency state.

The measures will come into effect on Friday in the newly added eight prefectures and last until Sept. 12 in all areas under the state of emergency.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga finalized the decision at a task force meeting following approval by a panel of experts on infectious diseases and other fields.

Under the state of emergency, restaurants are requested not to offer alcohol or provide karaoke service, and are instructed to close by 8:00 p.m. local time. Major commercial facilities such as department stores are asked to limit the number of customers.

Suga has also called on foot traffic in crowded areas to be cut by 50 percent and for firms to have employees work from home and cut commuters by 70 percent.

The government will also expand the quasi-state of emergency currently covering 16 prefectures to another four, which are Kochi, Saga, Nagasaki and Miyazaki.

The 16 prefectures include the eight to be newly added to areas under the state of emergency.

With the latest addition, 33 prefectures, or around 70 percent of Japan's 47 prefectures will be covered from Friday by some form of measures to battle against the spread of COVID-19.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the COVID-19 response, said medical services will be immediately revamped in the prefectures under the state of emergency, and that thorough anti-infection actions will be in place at schools as they reopen for the new term, according to local media.Tokyo confirmed 4,228 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Hospitals are struggling to tackle the surge in patients in severe condition, as a shortage of beds forced many with milder symptoms to stay at home.

The country's vaccination drive has fallen behind other developed nations, with about 40 percent of the population having received two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the government is considering a plan to use some reserve funds for fiscal 2021 set aside for COVID-19 countermeasures to secure additional vaccines.

Related Topics

Shortage Traffic Kochi Okayama Gifu Miyazaki Nagasaki Hiroshima Tokyo Japan Media All From Government Cabinet P

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality Director-General meets contract ..

Dubai Municipality Director-General meets contractors, consultants

38 minutes ago
 ADNEC set to host plethora of leading industry eve ..

ADNEC set to host plethora of leading industry events in H2 2021

38 minutes ago
 OIC Calls on Algeria and Morocco to Place Shared S ..

OIC Calls on Algeria and Morocco to Place Shared Supreme Interests above all Els ..

44 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

53 minutes ago
 SBA&#039;s new cultural campaign a milestone in hi ..

SBA&#039;s new cultural campaign a milestone in history of UAE’s cultural effo ..

1 hour ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers the thr ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers the three great artists Asif Hassan M ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.