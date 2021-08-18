Japanese Grand Prix Cancelled For Second Year Over Virus: Formula 1
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 05:10 PM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :The Japanese Grand Prix, which had been due to take place on October 10 at Suzuka, has been cancelled for a second year because of virus "complexities", Formula 1 said Wednesday.
"The decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country," said a Formula 1 statement.