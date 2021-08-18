Japanese Grand Prix cancelled for second year over virus: Formula 1

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :The Japanese Grand Prix, which had been due to take place on October 10 at Suzuka, has been cancelled for a second year because of virus "complexities", Formula 1 said Wednesday.

"The decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country," said a Formula 1 statement.