Japanese growth slows in Q4 as economy shrinks 4.8% over year

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Japan's economy grew at a slower 3.0% in the October-December quarter, government data showed Monday, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on the world's third-largest economy.

The economy shrank 4.8 percent in 2020 -- the first annual contraction since 2009 -- after virus restrictions and a consumption tax hike forced Japan into recession before a rebound to 5.0 percent growth in the third quarter.