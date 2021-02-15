UrduPoint.com
Japanese Growth Slows In Q4 As Economy Shrinks 4.8% Over Year

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 10:40 AM

Japanese growth slows in Q4 as economy shrinks 4.8% over year

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Japan's economy grew at a slower 3.0% in the October-December quarter, government data showed Monday, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on the world's third-largest economy.

The economy shrank 4.8 percent in 2020 -- the first annual contraction since 2009 -- after virus restrictions and a consumption tax hike forced Japan into recession before a rebound to 5.0 percent growth in the third quarter.

