UrduPoint.com

Japanese Gymnast Leaves Hospital After Serious Spinal Injury

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

Japanese gymnast leaves hospital after serious spinal injury

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Japanese gymnast Hitomi Hatakeda said on Wednesday that she had been discharged from hospital, one week after suffering a serious spinal injury in a training accident.

Hatakeda was diagnosed with damage to her central spinal cord and bruising of the cervical vertebrae after falling off the uneven bars during practice at the world championships.

But she posted a picture of herself on Instagram on Wednesday standing unaided outside hospital.

"I'm disappointed that I couldn't live up to the expectations of all the fans in Japan who supported me passionately at the world championships," wrote the 21-year-old.

"Whether from home or abroad, I received many heartwarming words of encouragement.

"It pains me that I couldn't reply to all of them, but I saw them all and they gave me a lot of encouragement." Hatakeda added that she would now focus on her recovery and "work hard to come back quickly".

Hatakeda qualified in fourth place for the women's all-around final at the world championships in Kitakyushu.

Her accident came on the eve of the final, forcing her to withdraw.

The final was won by Russia's Angelina Melnikova, with Americans Leanne Wong and Kayla DiCello finishing second and third.

Several of the world's top gymnasts, including American superstar Simone Biles, skipped the event.

Related Topics

Accident World Russia Kitakyushu Japan Women Event All From Top Instagram

Recent Stories

Mongolia to offer foreign tourists free COVID-19 v ..

Mongolia to offer foreign tourists free COVID-19 vaccines: PM

3 minutes ago
 Mali parliament VP arrested over 'subversive remar ..

Mali parliament VP arrested over 'subversive remarks'

3 minutes ago
 Assange's Fiancee Counts on UK Court to Decide Aga ..

Assange's Fiancee Counts on UK Court to Decide Against Reporter's Extradition to ..

3 minutes ago
 Police raids on illegal dance party, bridegroom fl ..

Police raids on illegal dance party, bridegroom flees

3 minutes ago
 US Provides Assurance It Will Be Consent to Assang ..

US Provides Assurance It Will Be Consent to Assange's Transfer to Australia to S ..

3 minutes ago
 Guangdong carbon market closes higher

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.