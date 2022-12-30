- Home
Japanese Index Rose 0.74% At Beginning Of Trading
Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2022 | 01:50 PM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The Japanese benchmark index rose today at the beginning of trading on Tokyo Stock Exchange.
The Nikkei index rose 0.74% to 26,288 points, and the broader Topix index rose 0.37% to 1902.27 points.
