Japanese jockey dies in New Zealand hospital after fall

Wellington, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Japanese jockey Taiki Yanagida has died in New Zealand after suffering head and spinal injuries in a fall during a race last week, Waikato Hospital confirmed Wednesday.

The 28-year-old, who was based in Manawatu, died Tuesday night, having been on life support after suffering critical injuries following the fall at the Cambridge race meeting last Wednesday.

In a statement, New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR) said his mother Kayano and sister Chiaki, who flew in from Japan last Friday, as well as fellow rider Yuto Kamagai had visited him.

"Our deepest sympathies are with Taiki's family -- his mother Kayano, sisters Chiaki and Ayano, and his grandmother," said NZTR CEO Bruce Sharrock in a statement.

"We share their grief at the loss of such a talented, friendly, and well-liked young man." Sharrock said Yanagida had recently spent a month visiting family in Japan, having been unable to travel previously due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"We hope they take comfort from the memories created during that time."Those who worked alongside the Japanese jockey at Wexford Stables in Matamata near Cambridge "were Taiki's New Zealand family, and they will all be impacted by his death," Sharrock added.

NZTR will now help assist Yanagida's family "as they make plans to take their son and brother home".