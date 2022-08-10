UrduPoint.com

Japanese Jockey Dies In New Zealand Hospital After Fall

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Japanese jockey dies in New Zealand hospital after fall

Wellington, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Japanese jockey Taiki Yanagida has died in New Zealand after suffering head and spinal injuries in a fall during a race last week, Waikato Hospital confirmed Wednesday.

The 28-year-old, who was based in Manawatu, died Tuesday night, having been on life support after suffering critical injuries following the fall at the Cambridge race meeting last Wednesday.

In a statement, New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR) said his mother Kayano and sister Chiaki, who flew in from Japan last Friday, as well as fellow rider Yuto Kamagai had visited him.

"Our deepest sympathies are with Taiki's family -- his mother Kayano, sisters Chiaki and Ayano, and his grandmother," said NZTR CEO Bruce Sharrock in a statement.

"We share their grief at the loss of such a talented, friendly, and well-liked young man." Sharrock said Yanagida had recently spent a month visiting family in Japan, having been unable to travel previously due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"We hope they take comfort from the memories created during that time."Those who worked alongside the Japanese jockey at Wexford Stables in Matamata near Cambridge "were Taiki's New Zealand family, and they will all be impacted by his death," Sharrock added.

NZTR will now help assist Yanagida's family "as they make plans to take their son and brother home".

Related Topics

Died Young Man Cambridge Japan Family All From Share Race New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

17 hours ago
 FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

1 day ago
 Football: Italian Cup results

Football: Italian Cup results

1 day ago
 9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in fe ..

9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in federal capital

1 day ago
 Main Zul-Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul-Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.