Japanese 'judo missionary' spreads the gospel in Bali

Bali, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :After four decades travelling in some 20 countries to spread the gospel of judo, Tsuneo Sengoku is not about to let a minor inconvenience like a global pandemic slow him down.

The 75-year-old "judo missionary" has coached some 100,000 people in the martial art since embarking on a tour through Asia, Africa, Europe and North America in the late 1970s.

"I'm just an ordinary old man without judo," said a smiling Sengoku, who was decorated by Japan in 2016 for his commitment to promoting the sport overseas, which he says is his reason for living.

The former policeman moved to Bali in 2007 to train local people, mainly school students, free of charge on "the final leg" of his global mission to teach judo.

Sporting the white-and-red belt that marks him out as a high-ranking expert, Sengoku was coaching four days a week at his dojo, where Japanese body-armour adorned with the national flags of Japan and Indonesia is on display.

Like the rest of the sporting world, Sengoku has been sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic and was forced to close his dojo where more than 50 locals used to train.

All events and competitions in both Indonesia and Japan involving Sengoku and his trainees have been cancelled due to the outbreak.

But the thought of giving up his mission has never crossed his mind -- indeed it has hardened his resolve.

"I won't quit teaching. On the contrary, because of the coronavirus, my motivation to train children has grown," he said.

"I will never let the coronavirus break my dream that I spent my life on. I want to share the wonderful world of judo with more and more people."