Japanese lawmakers' average income falls in 2020 amid salary cut

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Japanese lawmakers acquired an average income of 24.16 million Yen (218,600 U.S. Dollars) last year, down 110,000 yen (994.98 dollars) compared to 2019, parliamentary statistics revealed on Wednesday.

The average salary of law-makers logged a decline in 2020 for the second consecutive year, as the income of Diet members was cut by 20 percent since May 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The figure remained almost unchanged compared with the 2019 level despite the salary cut imposed in light of people's lives and state finances impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taichiro Motoe, a ruling Liberal Democratic Party member of the House of Councilors, ranked at the top of the list of 702 law-makers with an income of 1.

91 billion yen (17.28 million dollars), becoming the top earner among lawmakers for the second consecutive year.

The lawyer-turned-politician founded the operator of a portal site for legal consultations, and his income rocketed from 845.02 million yen (7.65 million dollars) in 2019, gaining from stock sales and received dividends.

Among leaders of seven ruling and opposition parties, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reported the highest income of 38.71 million yen (350,248 dollars) in 2020, which ranked 23rd on the overall list, rising from 27.66 million yen (250,268 dollars) the previous year.

The average income of Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers stood at 27.27 million yen (246,739 dollars) last year, up 1.19 million yen (10,767 dollars) from 2019.