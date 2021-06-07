UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Olympic Committee Official Dies In Tokyo Subway Suicide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 12:10 PM

Japanese Olympic Committee official dies in Tokyo subway suicide

Tokyo,June 7 I(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :-- A staff member of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) has reportedly died in a suicide in Tokyo's subway, local broadcaster Nippon Television said on Monday.

Yasushi Moriya, 52, who worked as an accounting manager with JOC, jumped in front of an approaching train from a subway platform Thursday morning.

He was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment but died two hours later.

The police have viewed his death as "suicide" but are investigating the details, the television said.

Related Topics

Police Died Suicide Tokyo Olympics TV From

Recent Stories

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

20 minutes ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

20 minutes ago

Melting Ice, Russian and Chinese Presence Boost Im ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan to cut some import duties to boost manufa ..

20 minutes ago

US' Possible Replenishment of Israel's Iron Dome U ..

22 minutes ago

SEHA announces extended operating hours for the CO ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.