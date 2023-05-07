UrduPoint.com

Japanese PM Arrives In South Korea For Landmark Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Japanese PM arrives in South Korea for landmark summit

Seoul, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in South Korea on Sunday as Seoul and Tokyo seek to restart their "shuttle diplomacy" and mend ties in the face of growing nuclear threats from Pyongyang.

The plane carrying Kishida landed at Seoul Airport in Seongnam on Sunday -- the first official bilateral visit by a Japanese leader to South Korea in over a decade. He was greeted by officials ahead of a key summit later in the day with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The East Asian neighbours, both key security allies of the United States, have long been at odds over historic issues linked to Japan's brutal 1910 to 1945 colonial occupation of the Korean peninsula, including sexual slavery and forced labour.

But President Yoon has made resetting ties with Japan a top priority for his administration, and was in Tokyo in March for a key fence-mending visit.

Kishida said Sunday ahead of his departure that the two leaders were working to resume their so-called "shuttle diplomacy" -- paused for years during a bitter trade spat linked to the forced labour issue.

During their March summit, Kishida and Yoon agreed to end tit-for-tat trade curbs, with Kishida inviting the South Korean leader to a G7 meeting in Hiroshima this month.

Kishida said he was looking forward to "an honest exchange of views" with Yoon, "based on a relationship of trust".

After his arrival, Kishida will visit the Seoul National Cemetery -- where South Korea's war veterans are buried -- to lay flowers. He will hold talks with Yoon on Sunday afternoon.

Yoon is expected to host a dinner party at the presidential residence -- likely serving Korean barbeque -- and he may even cook for Kishida, according to local reports.

- Forced labour dispute - In 2018, South Korea's Supreme Court ordered Japanese firms to compensate the wartime victims of forced labour, enraging Tokyo and triggering a breakdown in ties.

But Yoon, who took office last year, has sought to bury the historical hatchet, earlier announcing a plan to compensate victims without direct involvement from Tokyo.

Kishida said Sunday that the leaders planned to hold "candid exchanges" on this topic.

Around 100 South Koreans gathered Saturday to protest Kishida's trip, saying that Japan's wartime animosities must be on top of the agenda at Sunday's summit.

Kishida "must sincerely apologise for Japan's crimes against humanity and fulfil its responsibilities," said demonstrator Kim Jae-won.

The best possible outcome for Koreans would be for "Kishida to apologise in his own words," Benjamin A. Engel, research professor at the Institute of International Affairs at Seoul National University, told AFP.

"Even then it probably won't be enough for many Koreans, but if Kishida has nothing new to say compared with the previous meeting the summit will not be well received in Korea," Engel said.

Efforts to mend ties come as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who last year declared his country an "irreversible" nuclear power, doubles down on weapons development and testing.

Pyongyang has conducted a record-breaking string of launches in 2023, including test-firing the country's first solid-fuel ballistic missile -- a technical breakthrough.

The United States and South Korea have in turn been ramping up their defence cooperation, staging a series of major military exercises including two trilateral drills involving Japan this year.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Supreme Court Exchange Nuclear Visit Hiroshima Tokyo Pyongyang Seoul Japan South Korea United States North Korea Kim Jong March May Sunday 2018 National University From Best Top Asia Airport Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

2 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

11 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

11 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

11 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.