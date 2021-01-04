UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese PM Determined To Host Tokyo Olympics Amid COVID-19 Worries

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 12:10 PM

Japanese PM determined to host Tokyo Olympics amid COVID-19 worries

TOKYO, Jan. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said here on Monday that he is determined to host the Tokyo Olympic Games although the COVID-19 pandemic situation is worsening in his country.

Suga told a press conference that he will prepare for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games with "determination" and take all possible measures against the infection and deliver "hope and courage" to the whole world.

He also said that his government would consider declaring a state of emergency for Tokyo metropolitan and surrounding areas, which are suffering the most in the past few weeks.

