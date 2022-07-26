UrduPoint.com

Japanese Police Raid Home Of Tokyo Olympics Executive: Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Japanese police raid home of Tokyo Olympics executive: reports

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Japanese police on Tuesday raided the home of a 2020 Tokyo Olympics board member who allegedly received money from a sponsor he signed a consulting contract with, local media reported.

Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, is suspected of receiving hundreds of thousands of Dollars from high street business suit retailer Aoki Holdings Inc., an "official partner" of last year's pandemic-delayed mega-event.

Kyodo news agency reported that could constitute bribery, as Takahashi was considered a quasi-civil servant who was not permitted to accept money or gifts related to his position.

The Tokyo prosecutors' office told AFP it could not comment on individual cases.

A sports consulting firm run by Takahashi is suspected of receiving money from Aoki for a contract signed in 2017, according to local media.

Aoki in October 2018 became a Tokyo Games sponsor, allowing it to use the event's logo and sell officially licensed products.

Takahashi told the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper last week that the money his company received was for consultancy work.

"There was no conflict of interest whatsoever with my position as an organising committee board member," he was quoted as saying.

Aoki issued a statement last week saying it had no comment on reports of the payments.

Takahashi, a former executive at Japan's biggest advertising agency, Dentsu, had served on the Tokyo 2020 board since June 2014.

The Tokyo Olympics organising committee disbanded last month.

Former Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto told reporters Tuesday that she would "cooperate fully" with the investigation if instructed to do so.

"Matters such as this coming to light after the fact is very disappointing," she said.

"We have to act in a way that will not tarnish what was achieved even with the pandemic." The case is not the first time questions have been raised about alleged impropriety around the Games.

French prosecutors launched an investigation into allegations of corruption linked to Tokyo's bid for the Games in 2016.

The former head of Japan's Olympic Committee, Tsunekazu Takeda, stepped down in 2019 as French authorities probed his involvement in payments made before Tokyo was awarded the event.

The French investigation centres around payments made to Singapore-based firm "Black Tidings", which was linked to the son of disgraced former International Olympic Committee member Lamine Diack.

The Tokyo Olympics opened in July 23 last year after an unprecedented one-year delay because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Games were held in largely empty stadiums after fans were banned amid surging virus infections in Japan.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Sports Business Company Tokyo Japan Money June July October 2017 2016 2018 2019 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Media Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

2 hours ago
 Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one- ..

Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one-man rule

10 hours ago
 Two girls die in wall collapse incident

Two girls die in wall collapse incident

10 hours ago
 Coalition partners boycott 3-member Supreme Court ..

Coalition partners boycott 3-member Supreme Court bench in Punjab CM election ca ..

10 hours ago
 UN slams Myanmar's execution of four democracy act ..

UN slams Myanmar's execution of four democracy activists

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.