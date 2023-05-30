UrduPoint.com

Japanese Premier Sacks Son Over 'inappropriate' Photos At Official Residence

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Japanese premier sacks son over 'inappropriate' photos at official residence

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Japan's prime minister has said that he will sack his son from the role of executive secretary over "inappropriate" photographs taken at the premier's official residence.

The photos were clicked during a family function last year at "symbolically important parts of the residence in a manner seen as disrespectful," according to the Kyodo News Agency on Monday.

The photos invited sharp criticism to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he will "fire" Shotaro on Thursday.

"Of course, the responsibility for the appointment lies with me. I take it seriously," Kishida told reporters, adding: "I want to fulfill my duties by addressing challenges that cannot be postponed and moving forward with determination."Shotaro, Kishida's eldest son, was picked for the job last October but has remained in the news for repeated trouble for the Japanese prime minister.

Kishida's move also came as the LDP-led coalition government wants smooth passage for several key bills which are undergoing parliament debate.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Parliament Job October Family From Government

Recent Stories

"The 300Th Anniversary Of The Birth Of The Poet Ma ..

"The 300Th Anniversary Of The Birth Of The Poet Magtymguly Fragi" Will Be Includ ..

34 seconds ago
 Lawmakers denounce strongly Indian nefarious move ..

Lawmakers denounce strongly Indian nefarious move for Yasin Malik’s sentence

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City to showcase UAE manufacturin ..

Dubai Industrial City to showcase UAE manufacturing sector’s strengths at ‘M ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE pension authority clarifies eligibility criter ..

UAE pension authority clarifies eligibility criteria for &#039;Shourak&#039; ben ..

46 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister of Belarus in Islamabad on two-da ..

Foreign Minister of Belarus in Islamabad on two-day official visit

1 hour ago
 Efforts to weaken armed forces' bond with people w ..

Efforts to weaken armed forces' bond with people will never succeed: COAS

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.