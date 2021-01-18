UrduPoint.com
Japanese Prime Minister Vows To Go Ahead With Olympics In Policy Speech

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 11:40 AM

TOKYO, Jan. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The Japanese Diet opened here Monday with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowing to forge ahead with preparations to hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer in the face of growing public opposition as the country has a surge in COVID-19 infections recently.

In his first policy speech at the Diet's regular session since taking office in September last year, Suga outlined his policy agendas and stressed his determination to contain the pandemic.

