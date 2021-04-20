UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Region Seeks New Virus Emergency As Olympics Near

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 12:30 PM

Japanese region seeks new virus emergency as Olympics near

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Japan's third most populated region will on Tuesday ask the central government to impose a state of emergency over the coronavirus as infections rise just three months before the country hosts the Olympics.

Osaka prefecture only lifted a state of emergency two months ago and restrictions are expected to be tougher this time, possibly involving store and shopping mall closures.

That would still fall short of the harsh lockdowns seen in many other parts of the world however.

Tokyo and several other areas are expected to follow suit, hoping to avoid the crisis now facing Osaka's healthcare system, where beds for coronavirus patients in severe condition have run out.

Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said he had already told the minister overseeing the coronavirus response, Yasutoshi Nishimura, that a state of emergency was needed as measures taken so far "are not enough".

A formal request is expected to come later today, with official approval from the government following in the evening.

"I believe now is the time to take strong measures for a short period of time," Yoshimura told reporters.

"The flow of people and the fast pace of the variant strains are causing surges," he warned, calling for the closure of shopping malls, amusement parks and department stores.

He also urged people to move to teleworking, warning that otherwise "we won't be able to curb the flow of people".

Osaka is already under virus restrictions that mostly call for restaurants and bars to close by 8pm and urge residents to avoid unnecessary outings.

Those measures prompted the region to bar the Olympic torch relay from public roads, with the flame instead being carried by torchbearers on a closed track inside a park without spectators.

Nishimura earlier acknowledged the "extremely tough situation" in Osaka, saying the government was coordinating with authorities there "with a strong sense of crisis".

According to local media, Tokyo also plans to request the government declare a state of emergency this week.

And at least two regions neighbouring Osaka are reportedly planning on requesting the measure.

The surge in cases comes with just over three months until the virus-postponed Tokyo Olympics, which organisers insist can be held safely.

Japan declared a virus state of emergency in early January for several areas, lifting it on March 1 in Osaka and three weeks later in Tokyo.

But infections have ticked back up, driven by more infectious variants, and vaccinations are moving slowly.

Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved and so far it is being given only to medical workers and the elderly.

Just 25 percent of 4.8 million healthcare workers and slightly more than 13,000 elderly people have so far received a first vaccine dose.

Japan's government says they will have sufficient supply by September to vaccinate everyone over the age of 16 in the country of 125 million, but a timeline for completing the vaccinations is not yet clear.

Related Topics

World Osaka Tokyo January March September Olympics National University Media From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes western Indonesi ..

33 seconds ago

Dialogue with India to be possible only if situati ..

13 minutes ago

Emirates Skywards launches exclusive double Tier M ..

49 minutes ago

Pakistan, UAE agreed to promote bilateral trade, e ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 137 more deaths due to COVID-19

1 hour ago

Dana Gas KRI collections at $53 million year-to-da ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.