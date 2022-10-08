Japanese siblings grab 2 golds on second day of Judo World Championships

TASHKENT, Oct. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Japan's Hifumi Abe and his sister Uta Abe triumphed in the men's -66kg and women's -52kg respectively on day two of the 2022 Judo World Championships on Friday.

In women's -52kg, Tokyo Olympic champion Uta defeated Chelsie Giles of Britain in the final, which marked her third world title.

Bronze medals went to Kosovo's Distria Krasniqi and France's Amandine Buchard.

Chinese female judoka Liu Ben lost to Gefen Primo from Israel by an ippon in the round of 16.

In men's -66kg final, Hifumi toppled his teammate Joshiro Maruyama to win gold.

Denis Vieru of Moldova and South Korea's An Baul bagged bronze medals in the category.

Japan bagged four golds to top the medal tally currently, followed by Mongolia while Britain and Germany shared third.

The Judo World Championships runs from Oct. 6 to 13.