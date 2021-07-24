TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) --:Renowned Japanese gymnast Kohei Uchimura fell off the horizontal bar during the competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday, failing to qualifying for the final after finishing only 18th.

Uchimura made an error on a pirouette and flew off the mat. Although he remounted the bar, his score of 13.

866 points was not able to make him through the qualification round.

Horizontal bar was the only event Uchimura entered at Tokyo 2020, which means the two-time Olympic all-around winner has ended his Olympic journey.

Uchimura, 32, has been marred by injuries since winning the Rio Games. The all-around specialist won a record six straight world titles and two Olympic golds.